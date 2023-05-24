Analysis: Should Real Madrid be looking to re-sign Theo Hernandez this summer?

It is shaping up to be a big summer transfer window for Real Madrid, with several areas of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad looking to be improved upon before the start of next season.

Jude Bellingham is expected to join from Borussia Dortmund, as Real Madrid tie up a long-term replacement for Toni Kroos/Luka Modric. Personal terms have been agreed with Bellingham, with the final hurdle being a fee agreement with the Bundesliga side.

A new striker will also be on the agenda for Real Madrid, as a backup to Karim Benzema is very much needed, with the Frenchman having struggled with injury and fitness issues throughout this season.

Left back is also a key area that Real Madrid wish to add reinforcements in, as per reports. The club have already signed one, with Ancelotti confirming on Wednesday that Fran Garcia will be re-joining from Rayo Vallecano.

However, he may not be the only left back that returns to Real Madrid this summer. According to Fichajes, Florentino Perez is interested in signing Theo Hernandez from AC Milan.

Hernandez came through the youth academy at Atletico Madrid, before signing for their city rivals for a fee of €24m. Despite being very highly rated, the Frenchman left just two years later, with Milan signing him for a fee believed to be no more than €20m.

Since joining the Rossoneri, Hernandez has developed into one of the best left backs in world football, and he played a major part in France’s run to the final of the 2022 World Cup, where Les Bleus narrowly lost to Argentina.

Given that Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Alphonso Davies and Andy Robertson too, it appears that they are looking to sign an attack-minded left back this summer, and Hernandez fits that criteria extremely well.

He has had more attacking freedom at Milan this summer, with Stefan Pioli typically opting for a three-at-the-back formation, but Hernandez can also defend when required.

A move could depend of Milan’s valuation of Hernandez. He has a contract until 2026, so the Italian giants are under no pressure to sell him, which could be stumbling block in Real Madrid’s pursuit of his signature.

Hernandez is still only 25, so he would make sense in Real Madrid’s transfer policy, even if he is slightly too old for that. However, it is a deal that makes a lot of sense, providing that a fee is sensible.

It remains to be seen what Real Madrid do at left back. Garcia will be joining, but another signing could be needed, especially if Ferland Mendy leaves.