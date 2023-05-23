Xavi Hernandez blames Real Valladolid defeat on Barcelona’s lack of motivation

Barcelona fell to a second consecutive defeat on Tuesday evening, as Real Valladolid secured a magnificent 3-1 victory over the new LaLiga champions.

It was a desperately disappointing result and performance from Barcelona, who have lost every match since they were confirmed as LaLiga champions nine days ago.

Speaking after the Real Valladolid defeat (via Marca), Xavi Hernandez admitted that his side’s motivation has been low since securing the league title.

“It’s difficult for us to prepare for these matches, now that the goal has already been achieved. These results are the result of our lack of tension, but we’ve still tried. We’ve had clear chances in the first half, but we’ve dropped in the second.”

Barcelona face Mallorca in their next match, before they conclude their season against Celta Vigo next weekend. Xavi will be keen for his side to improve over their final two fixtures, although it the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter too much if they don’t.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images