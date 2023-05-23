WATCH: Real Valladolid in dreamland as they double their lead against Barcelona

Barcelona are staring down the reality of a second consecutive defeat, as they have now fallen 2-0 behind against Real Valladolid at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

Real Valladolid started the match in excellent fashion, and they took the lead inside 90 seconds as Andreas Christensen headed Darwin Machis’ cross into his own net.

La Pucela have now doubled their advantage from the penalty spot. Eric Garcia fouled Gonzalo Plata in the box, and Cyle Larin slotted past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to put the hosts into dreamland.

Goal: Cyle Larin | Real Valladolid 2-0 Barcelona

It has been a phenomenal start to the match for Real Valladolid, and they are on course to move out of the relegation zone, having dropped down to 18th at the weekend.

Barcelona have been abject in the opening 20 minutes or so, and they have been punished courtesy of individual errors. Xavi Hernandez will be far from pleased with his side, although they still want lots of time to get back into the game.