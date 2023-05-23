WATCH: Nightmare start for Barcelona as Real Valladolid take the lead inside 2 minutes

Barcelona are hoping to end the season on a high, having already won the LaLiga title, but their hopes of securing victory against Real Valladolid have suffered a blow early after falling behind inside 90 seconds.

Xavi Hernandez made several changes to the side that lost to Real Sociedad on Saturday evening, with Pablo Torre, handed a rare start, among those to come into the side, along with the likes of Marcos Alonso and Gavi.

However, it is Real Valladolid that have struck first, with Andreas Christensen heading past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen from an outstanding cross from Darwin Machis to give the hosts a dream start.

La Pucela are firmly embroiled in the fight for survival, and they have started the match in excellent fashion as they seek to secure a vital three points.

Barcelona have had a very good season in LaLiga, but they are at risk of falling to a second consecutive defeat, although there is plenty of time left to put things right.