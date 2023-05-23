WATCH: Barcelona’s miserable evening compounded as Real Valladolid score their third

Barcelona will be heading home without any points for the second successive match, with Real Valladolid having now confirmed victory with adding a third goal of the game deep into the second half.

Real Valladolid started the match excellently, and they took the lead inside 90 seconds courtesy of an own goal from Andreas Christensen. Cyle Larin added a second from the penalty spot, after Eric Garcia fouled Gonzalo Plata in the box.

Plata has now added La Pucela’s third, finishing past Inaki Pena, who replaced Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as Barcelona’s goalkeeper at half time.

What a night for Valladolid! 🔥 They lead Barcelona 3-0 after this Gonzalo Plata goal and will move out of the relegation zone 🟣⚪ pic.twitter.com/KrzbJ813Ck — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) May 23, 2023

¡GONZALO PLATA LIQUIDA LA HISTORIA! El ecuatoriano convirtió el 3-0 del Real Valladolid sobre Barcelona en #LaLigaxESPN. 📺 Mirá #LaLiga 🇪🇸 por #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/0EILLqkWIc — ESPN Fútbol Argentina (@ESPNFutbolArg) May 23, 2023

It has been an incredible performance from Real Valladolid, and they will be worthy winners. The result will lift them about Getafe into 17th, and out of the relegation zone, which could be crucial in the fight for survival.

Barcelona have been very disappointing, and it will be back-to-back defeats for Xavi Hernandez’s side, following to loss to Real Sociedad on Saturday.