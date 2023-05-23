WATCH: Barcelona secure late consolation as Robert Lewandowski gets on the scoresheet

Barcelona are surely on their way to losing against Real Valladolid, but they have at least come away with a goal to make it 3-1.

Real Valladolid started the match excellently, and they took the lead inside 90 seconds courtesy of an own goal from Andreas Christensen. Cyle Larin added a second from the penalty spot, after Eric Garcia fouled Gonzalo Plata in the box.

Plata added La Pucela’s third, finishing past Inaki Pena, who replaced Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as Barcelona’s goalkeeper at half time.

Robert Lewandowski has now scored to give Barcelona fans something to smile about, notching his 23rd goal of the season in LaLiga.

Descuento gol del Barcelona, Lewandowski con el desmarque pic.twitter.com/w3z8BE9LVS — Underdog Picks (@UnderdogPicks7) May 23, 2023

It has been a miserable evening for Barcelona, who have now lost their last two matches, after the defeat to Real Sociedad at the Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday.

It has still been an excellent season for Barcelona in LaLiga, and they will hope to bounce back against Mallorca at the weekend.