Vinicius Junior’s Valencia red card rescinded, free to play against Rayo Vallecano

Vinicius Junior had an extremely difficult day on Sunday. After suffering racist abuse from a section of Valencia fans earlier in their match at the Estadio Mestalla, the Brazilian was sent off in stoppage time after an incident with Hugo Duro.

Vinicius appeared to hit out at the young Valencia forward, as shown in a VAR review, and the 22-year-old was subsequently sent off. However, the footage failed to show that Duro had his arm around Vinicius’ neck just prior to the lash out.

As such, the Competition Committee has decided to rescind the red card, as per MD, meaning that Vinicius is free to play for Real Madrid in their match against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday evening.

“This Committee considers it proven that the assessment of the collegiate was determined by the omission of the totality of the launch that took place, which vitiated the arbitration decision. Indeed, the fact that a decisive part of the facts was stolen from the referee led him to take an arbitrary decision.

“This is because it was impossible for him to properly assess what happened, since in the procedure necessary for the adoption of such a decision there would have been the omission of an indispensable procedure so that it could have been legitimately and legally adopted.”

It is a boost for Real Madrid that they have Vinicius back, as there were fears that he could miss the remainder of the season through suspension.