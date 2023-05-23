Vinicius Junior posts video recounting racist incidents across season – ‘These are not isolated incidents’

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has released a video of evidence of racist abuse towards him across this season in La Liga, challenging the claim that the abuse is formed of ‘isolated incidents’.

After the Brazilian suffered more shameful abuse at Mestalla, he took to social media to voice his frustration, calling Spain a racist country. La Liga President Javier Tebas responded to Vinicius by stating that he was blaming the wrong organisation for the inaction on that front. The Brazilian hit back by pointing out that Tebas was quicker to criticise him than the racism.

During that exchange, Tebas claimed that Spain was not a racist country, and that the racism towards Vinicius was a number of isolated incidents.

While not directly mentioning him in the posts on social media, Vinicius explained that these were not ‘isolated incidents’, demanding action and punishments. ‘Statements no longer work.’

It is worth remembering that this the 10th formal complaint over racism at football grounds in Spain this season. That this problem has had to reach its tenth incident to become a major talking point in Spain is perhaps the most gruesome show of the lack of action.

A cada rodada fora de casa uma surpresa desagradável. E foram muitas nessa temporada. Desejos de morte, boneco enforcado, muitos gritos criminosos… Tudo registrado. Mas o discurso sempre cai em “casos isolados”, “um torcedor”. Não, não são casos isolados. São episódios… pic.twitter.com/aSCMrt0CR8 — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 22, 2023

Vinicius Junior’s statement:

Every round away from home is an unpleasant surprise. And there were many this season. Death wishes, hanged doll, many criminal screams… All registered.

But the discussion always falls on “isolated cases”, “a fan”. No, these are not isolated cases. They are continuous episodes spread across several cities in Spain (and even in a television program).

The evidence is there in the video. Now I ask: how many of these racists had names and photos exposed on websites? I answer to make it easier: zero. None to tell a sad story or make those fake public apologies.

What is missing to criminalise these people? And punish clubs in a sporting sense? Why don’t sponsors drop La Liga? Are TV channels not bothered by broadcasting this barbarity every weekend?

The problem is very serious and statements no longer work. Don’t blame me to justify criminal acts either.

You are not football, you are inhuman.