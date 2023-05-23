Reports from Germany stick to line on Barcelona links to Joshua Kimmich

Barcelona fans were given hope of a dream replacement for Sergio Busquets last week, but optimism has been dashed that a deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is possible.

The Blaugrana are looking for someone to play as their deepest midfielder next season, or at least alongside Frenkie de Jong, with Xavi Hernandez describing it as their number one priority for the summer.

However reports in Germany, as per Sport, say that Kimmich will play his football in Bavaria next season. Having signed a new contract until 2025 last year, he is not desperate to move yet.

This tallies with previous reports from last week which also claimed that he would remain at Bayern.

It appears Barcelona’s hunt for their next pivote looks as if it will be long one. There would obviously be few with the ability to come in for Busquets without looking a little out of place, but within Barcelona’s limited resources that list becomes very short.