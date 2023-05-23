Relief for Barcelona as Ronald Araujo and Gavi’s new contracts confirmed by LaLiga

One of Barcelona’s key objectives of this summer’s transfer window is to finally register Ronald Araujo and Gavi as first team players.

The pair, who both signed new contracts earlier in the season, have been registered under their subsidiary contracts. In Gavi’s case, this has meant that he has been forced to wear squad number 30.

More pressingly, had Barcelona not registered them by the summer, both Araujo and Gavi would have been free to leave at the club. However, that will now no longer be the case.

According to Jijantes, LaLiga approved Araujo and Gavi’s renewals, meaning that they are free to be registered under their new deals. much to the relief of Barcelona supporters and officials.

It has also been reported that Barcelona have reached a verbal agreement with Alejandro Balde, which will see the young full back commit his future to the club for the foreseeable future.

It is very positive news for Barcelona. Gavi, Araujo and Balde will be crucial players for many years, and to have them all signed up is big.