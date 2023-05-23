Real Valladolid-Barcelona Predicted XIs: Heavy rotations expected from Xavi Hernandez

Real Valladolid are desperately looking for points in the final three games of the season and on Tuesday night they face title winners Barcelona, hoping that their opponents will already be on the beach when the two meet at 22:00 CEST.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has admitted there will be changes for the match, and all signs point towards the idea that several regular starters will be rested for the match. That includes Jules Kounde, who has been left out of the squad in order to rest, while Ronald Araujo and Pedri have returned to the squad.

Sport say neither are likely to start though, with Frenkie de Jong and Gavi, back from suspension, set to be accompanied by Sergio Busquets. Ousmane Dembele could make his second start since his injury, with Robert Lewandowski chasing the Pichichi up front and Ansu Fati on the left. Meanwhile Alejandro Balde will play out fo position at right-back with Kounde missing, Eric Garcia and Marcos Alonso in the middle and Jordi Alba at left-back.

Ferran Torres could be trusted ahead of Fati, as per MD, who also feel that Franck Kessie will begin in midfield, with Garcia pushed into the pivot role. They instead have Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen at the back.

There is some debate about how Paulo Pezzolano will line up too, with the latter paper predicting a five at the back, and Cyle Larin up front alongside Gonzalo Plata. Sport believe both will start, but as a three with Darwin Machis on the left. Kike Perez, Alvaro Aguadio and Monchu seme certain to start in the middle with Martin Hongla, Selim Amallah, Anuar Tuhami, Jawad El Yamiq and Luis Perez missing through a combination of suspension and injury.

Valladolid have slipped into the relegation zone on goal difference after the most recent matchday, and know even a point could keep them up going into their final two games. Larin and Plata should be able to cause a makeshift Barcelona backline issues, but the tricky task will be keeping Dembele and Lewandowski out at the other end.