Real Sociedad interested in three Barcelona players as part of possible swap deal for Martin Zubimendi

Barcelona’s interest in Martin Zubimendi is no secret, and it appears that they are determined to secure a deal this summer, despite their precarious financial situation.

Real Sociedad are not prepared to sell the 24-year-old, although they would be powerless to stop any deal if his €60m release clause is triggered. Barcelona cannot afford to do this, so they play to offer players as part of a swap deal in order to reduce the cost.

Although La Real are uninterested in selling Zubimendi, they have identified Pablo Torre, Ez Abde and Nico Gonzalez as players that they have an interest in signing, according to Sport.

This could give Barcelona an opening into negotiations to sign Zubimendi, although even if La Real agree to a deal, there is no guarantee that a transfer will be completed, as Zubimendi himself that confirmed that he has no intention to leave this summer.

The situation will be one to watch over the summer. Barcelona need to sign a new pivot, with Sergio Busquets leaving at the end of the season, but it is unlikely that it will be Zubimendi, even despite this news.