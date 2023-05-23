Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil opens up on Alexander Sorloth and Asier Illarramendi futures

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil has hinted to the media that he would like to hold onto Norwegian loanee Alexander Sorloth next season, with his contract in Donostia-San Sebastian coming to an end.

Sorloth has been praised for his effort, and his work with and without the ball this season, but criticised for perhaps missing more chances than some La Real fans would like. With 15 goals and 3 assists in 44 games this season, it is a decent tally too though. Alguacil was asked whether he wanted to hang onto Sorloth next season.

“What do you want me to tell you. I have always said that when Alex gives his best version, he is a top player, he has shown it again and not only in this last game, but throughout the season. He is differential when he is good. He’s having a great season.”

On veteran midfielder Asier Illarramendi, 33, is out of contract this year and there is little clarity on his future.

“He is playing less, but for me he is a special player,” Alguacil told MD.

He went on to explain that he wanted everyone to continue next season, and that it was the best he has ever had, describing it as priceless.

Sorloth had a buy-clause of around €16m last season, but his loan this year does not, meaning they would have to negotiate a fee to keep him next year. La Real will have striker Umar Sadiq back next season from his anterior cruciate ligament injury which has kept him out of most of this campaign.