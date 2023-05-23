Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti – ‘Vinicius is a victim’, ‘Spain is not a racist country, but there is racism here’

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has spoken for the first time since Sunday night, when Vinicius Junior was racially abused at Mestalla. The Italian coach stated that for him, Spain was not a racist country as Vinicius himself had stated, but that he was most definitely the victim in this situation.

It was the tenth time that Vinicius has been abused and formal proceedings have been opened, but save for four arrests made, they have recieved only fines and bans from stadiums.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s match with Rayo Vallecano, it was the main topic of discussion.

“The truth is that Vinicius is a victim of what is happening. Sometimes he is seen as guilty because it is said that he provokes. Let me be clear – he is the victim… and so are the fans who behave impeccably.”

“When I said that about Mestalla, I am not talking about 35,000 people. It is a group that have behaved very badly… in Mallorca, in Valladolid. It seems like a habit to insult, leaving aside the racism for a moment, which is the most serious thing. Why do we have the habit of insulting in Spain in a normal way?”

Ancelotti was widely criticised by the local press for saying that the whole stadium was singing monkey at Vinicius, something he has not altered.

“Can one afford to call a footballer stupid? You have to stop and We are tired of being insulted in every game. We are tired, it happens to Xavi, it happens to Vinicius, which is more racism. Behind the benches they also call you “son of a…”, ‘f*****…’. I hope the institutions can be clear and LaLiga and the referees too.”

On a more general note, he rejected the notion that Spain was racist.

“Something happened in the Valencia game. Something that didn’t have to happen. Spain is not racist, but there is racism in Spain. As in other places. This has to end.”