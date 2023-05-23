Real Madrid won’t face points deduction as Competition Committee rule against Getafe’s complaint

Last week, Getafe filed a complaint with the RFEF’s Competition Committee following an allegation of “improper alignment” against Real Madrid during their LaLiga meeting on the 13th of May.

The complaint relates to the circumstances surrounding Real Madrid’s final substitution. Marco Asensio was originally going to be replaced by Alvaro Odriozola, before an injury to Eduardo Camavinga meant that it was the Frenchman that went off.

However, Getafe claimed that Asensio had already left the pitch, which would’ve meant that Real Madrid should have played with 10 men following Camavinga’s withdrawal.

However, the Competition Committee have ruled that Asensio had not left the pitch, meaning that Real Madrid will not be punished over the matter, as per Cope. Had they been found guilty, a three-point deduction was likely, but that will now not be the case.

It means that Real Madrid stay one point behind Atletico Madrid in second place, while Getafe remain in 17th, just outside of the relegation zone, ahead of their final three matches.