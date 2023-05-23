Real Betis aiming to pile on Leeds United’s misery as move planned for key midfielder

This summer’s transfer window will be Ramon Planes’ first as Real Betis’ new Sporting Director, and he has three key areas in which he wants to improve Manuel Pellegrini’s first team squad.

One of the positions that Betis are seeking reinforcements in is central midfield. Los Verdiblancos want someone that can alternate with experienced duo William Carvalho and Guido Rodriguez, and that could be Marc Roca.

The former Espanyol man, who now plays for Leeds United, is Betis’ top midfield target, and initial contact has been made with his representatives over a summer move to Catalonia, according to Relevo.

Roca could well be on the move this summer, especially if Leeds are relegated from the Premier League, which could be confirmed this weekend. The 26-year-old has been a regular member of their squad this season, and he is not expected to be short on suitors if Leeds go down.

Roca has been one of Leeds’ better players this season, and while his departure would be blow to them, it would be an excellent deal for Real Betis if Planes can pull it off.