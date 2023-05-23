Raul de Tomas opens up on exit from Espanyol to Rayo Vallecano – ‘It was hard to swallow’

Former Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas, now of Rayo Vallecano has broken his silence on a controversial exit from the Catalan side.

De Tomas joined Rayo after the transfer deadline in September, having fallen out with Sporting Director Domingo Catoira and then manager Diego Martinez. De Tomas was thus unable to play until this January, and only recently returned to goalscoring form in recent weeks.

During an interview with Relevo, ‘RDT’ has spoken on his peculiar transfer for the first time. He admitted that he was surprised how difficult it was for him to recover from six months without football. He also lamented the fact he had to leave Espanyol, as he was happy there, saying they would ‘always have a place in his heart’.

“Yes, because they pushed me and made me believe that I didn’t have to be there. When you’re an important player, when you feel like an important player, when people love you, it’s hard to swallow that two people at the club don’t want you to be there. Given that, I had to make the best decision for myself, for my family, for my career. In the end I am a young player and I think I have to look forward and not stay in a place where I felt that they did not want me.”

The Spanish international also admitted that he felt isolated, and missed football, having become pariah at Espanyol.

“Yes, of course I missed it. There were times when I felt very alone. I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t say what I felt. If I had spoken, I think everything would have been worse, if I had had to stay there… Because I did not agree with the decisions that Diego Martínez and Domingo Catoira were making and well, in the end I think everything got very dirty and the one who came off worse was me.”

It was also put to him that Espanyol’s club shop had offered to take his name official kits, but RDT turned down the opportunity to hit back.

“No, no, no… I don’t want to speak ill of anyone, I just want to make things clear and, above all, thank the fans who have really loved me.”

De Tomas has been a particular character during his time in La Liga, with some places fitting him well, and others less so. At his best, he is one of the best in the division and narrowly missed out on the Zarra award for the top Spanish scorer last season. Rayo will be hoping they can exploit a fully fit RDT next season.