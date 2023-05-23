Police arrest four in connection to Vinicius Junior effigy hung from bridge in Madrid

Spanish police have announced the arrest of four people in connection with the hanging of a Vinicius Junior effigy in January, which occurred in the lead up to a Madrid derby.

The incident occurred either late on the 25th or in the early hours of the 26th of January close to Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground. Parallel to a popular highway, a banner was hung with the words ‘Madrid hates Real’ with a black doll wearing a Vinicius shirt dangling beneath it.

⚠ÚLTIMA HORA⚠ 🚩Detenidas en #Madrid 4 personas que presuntamente colgaron un maniquí con la camiseta de #Vinicius en un puente cercano a la Ciudad Deportiva del @realmadrid STOP #delitosdeodio pic.twitter.com/OonIns1jXe — Policía Nacional (@policia) May 23, 2023

While investigations had been ongoing for some time, many were shocked it took so long to bring in the culprits, with nearly four months passing between the incidents and the arrests. Given Vinicius again was racially abused on Sunday, in an incident that was picked up by the international media, the timing does not look coincidental.

🚩Estas son las imágenes de la detención de los 4 arrestados por #delitodeodio contra el jugador de #fútbol @vinijr Tienen 19, 21, 23 y 24 años. Varios fueron identificados durante partidos de alto riesgo en dispositivos de @policia para la prevención de violencia en el deporte pic.twitter.com/X8jaGrZHRe — Policía Nacional (@policia) May 23, 2023

The police revealed that the four arrested people were aged 19, 21, 23 and 24, and were all involved in a radical fan group. They say they were identified during ‘high risk’ games, using police surveillance.

This is at least a small step towards justice on what looks like an increasingly long road to tackling racism in Spanish football. Unfortunately, these attitudes look rather more pervasive than they seemed a year ago.