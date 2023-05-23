On-loan Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti admits desired move ahead of summer transfer window

On-loan Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti was stuck in something of a nightmare holding pattern at Barcelona in recent years, having been unable to recover sharpness following a serious knee problem. However at Lecce this season, he has rehabilitated his career, putting in a string of impressive defensive performances in Serie A.

His future this summer remains uncertain. Umtiti will not return to Barcelona, but with his loan at Lecce up at the end of the season, and a number of large Italian clubs reportedly interested, the 29-year-old has plenty of options.

He has admitted to Alexandre Lacazette, current Lyon striker, that he would like to play with him again. Sport carried his words.

“We really talked about the fact that we would like to play together again before the end of our careers. It’s still too early to say.”

It is worth remembering that it was from Lyon that Umtiti initially moved, and on various occasions a reunion has been suggested.

“Everyone thought that my career was over, but I came to Italy to recover and feel good as a footballer so that I could reach the heights again. Lecce has been a springboard in which I have felt very good and I have been able to show things.”

Umtiti still has three years left on his deal at Barcelona, renewing last season on a lower rate in order to help the club with their salary limit struggles. That may be a factor, depending on how much money he is still due, and while Barcelona would no doubt prefer a permanent move, another loan does not seem out of the question.