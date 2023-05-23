Mateu Alemany speaks on Jules Kounde’s future as replacement right back is lined up

Jules Kounde’s Barcelona future has been a hot topic on Tuesday, following reports that the Frenchman is open to leaving Barcelona in the summer, just one year after signing from Sevilla.

Kounde has been a regular starter for Barcelona this season, albeit at right back, with his preferred position being in central defence. This is reportedly one of the reasons why he is open to leaving.

Barcelona’s Director of Football Mateu Alemany was asked on the speculation surrounding Kounde, and he refused to comment on the story either way, as per DAZN (via MD).

“These are internal situations that we will resolve internally.”

Barcelona have put a steep price tag on Kounde’s head, and if he does go, Villarreal’s Juan Foyth will be targeted as his replacement, according to Gerard Romero.

🚨 In case Jules Koundé does leave Barça, Juan Foyth will be the chosen player to replace him. @gerardromero pic.twitter.com/Y7wQJSNFeK — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 23, 2023

It is a situation that is sure to see developments over the next few weeks. Kounde has been open about his grievances about playing at right back, and it could leave that he leaves Barcelona this summer.