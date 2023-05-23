LaLiga to request more powers to sanction individuals that abuse players in wake of Vinicius Junior incident

The fallout from the racial abuse of Vinicius Junior during Real Madrid’s defeat to Valencia on Sunday has continued. The Brazilian has subject to such abuse of a number of occasions this season, many of which LaLiga have noted and passed on.

Currently, LaLiga cannot punish anyone themselves over instances of abuse against players. They gather evidence and information over each incident, before passing it on to the Anti-Violence Committee.

La Liga disciplinary system for discrimination: – La Liga gathers evidence of discrimination, presents report to Anti-Violence Committee – Anti-Violence Committee reviews evidence, recommends punishment to Public Prosecutor – Public Prosecutor decides whether to press charges pic.twitter.com/2kEL26SOYC — Football España (@footballespana_) May 22, 2023

However, they are hoping to change that. They have released a statement in which they have called for more powers to sanction those that abuse players.

Specifically, they have requested an amendment to Law 19/2007 of July 11, which focuses on violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport, and also Law 39/2022 of December 30.

LaLiga are clearly fed up that they cannot impose sanctions on those that abuse players, and if it increases the punishments that these individuals receive, then it can only be a good thing as steps are made to improve the overall situation.