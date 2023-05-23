Jules Kounde sends poignant support to Vinicius Junior – ‘Words matter and actions have consequences’

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has become the latest of many to send support Vinicius Junior after he was racially abused for the tenth time in La Liga this season on Sunday night. His message for the Brazilian was particularly poignant.

The image broadcast around the world have been met with disgust and outrage across the globe, particularly and understandably in Brazil. President Lula Da Silva even got involved. On Monday night, Vinicius released a further compilation of all the racist incidents that have occurred this season, asking for action.

🚨📲 Kylian Mbappé on IG: You're not alone. We are with you & we support you. pic.twitter.com/dOq4zXgudq — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 21, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has also offered his support to Vinicius have – ‘You are not alone. We are here and we love you,” said the Frenchman.

His compatriot Kounde wrote a lengthier response to Vinicius, explaining, touching on similar questions. One point both hit on was that it was time for action rather words.

“Discriminatory insults should not be tolerated or justified.

To say that a player’s behaviour can provoke racist reactions is to shift the debate. We must focus on solutions because the problem is unfortunately recurrent and tarnishes the image of this league.

This is certainly the fact of a minority but that does not make it more acceptable.”

“Are these people deeply racist or do they act only in order to destabilise? Hard to say. But one thing is certain, words matter and actions have consequences.”

Les insultes à caractère discriminatoire ne doivent pas être tolérées ou faire l’objet de justifications.

Dire que le comportement d’un joueur peut provoquer des réactions racistes, c’est déplacer le débat. Nous devons nous concentrer sur les solutions car le problème est… pic.twitter.com/qErZf1iQG0 — Jules Kounde (@jkeey4) May 22, 2023

“These behaviours are punishable by law. Stadium bans, alone, would be all too easy. What sanctions exist beyond football? Are they actually applied? Are they sufficient? Can we imagine more educational and general interest measures?”

“Ignorance is the worst of evils, but it can be cured. I remain convinced that everyone is able to reflect on their past behaviour, to take stock of the harm it has caused, and to change for the better.”

“All my support Vini Jr,” finished Kounde.

All eyes are now on La Liga, the RFEF and the Spanish prosecutor in order to take action now. While in Spain the reaction has been one of condemnation, it feels as if the widespread global reaction will now require the authorities to escalate the matter.