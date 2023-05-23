Espanyol handed major survival boost as Martin Braithwaite returns ahead of schedule

Following their excellent victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, Espanyol’s chances of staying in LaLiga have increased dramatically.

Previously, Luis Garcia’s side threatened to be cut adrift, especially with a very difficult final few games of the season. However, the victory in Madrid has meant that they are only one point away from Getafe in 17th.

Espanyol have been handed a further major boost, as Martin Braithwaite has made a speedy recovery from injury. The Danish striker was expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a thigh injury in the Barcelona derby nine days ago.

However, he has been included in Espanyol’s squad for the match against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening, in what is a very welcome boost for Los Pericos.

Braithwaite has been in good form in his first season at Espanyol, having scored nine goals in 28 appearances. He will hope to contribute further in the final three games of the campaign, as the Catalan side aim to beat the drop.