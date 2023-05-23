Diego Simeone on Vinicius Junior racism – ‘Spain is not a racist country, it is a great opportunity’

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is the latest to give his opinion on the racial abuse of Vinicius Junior.

After a shocking tenth investigation was opened into racial abuse towards the Brazilian, the outrage was international, and has since been the chief talking point in Spain too.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez condemned the racism and asked football to look at it’s wider culture of insulting players and managers. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti agreed with Xavi, but also wanted to see drastic measures taken.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone told MD that this was an opportunity to make a change for Spain.

“This gives us the opportunity to do things to improve. From these situations that are continuous, let’s see the people [involved]. It goes much deeper because we are talking about 19, 20, 23 year olds. They are young boys that even they don’t know what they are doing. I would take advantage of it, it is a great opportunity to say enough is enough. In Spain we all get used to living in a very good way, and whoever doesn’t want to, will have to experience football in a different way”.

He was asked if this was a point of no return for Spain and Spanish football, but Simeone was not keen to delve deeper into it, and rather looked towards education as the solution.

“I don’t want to move off what I expressed before. People are all willing to help. We have to help. In all kinds of situations from our positions we have to help. Make no mistake, it’s not a football problem, it’s a social problem. You have to act in that area.”

After the match, Vinicius said on Twitter that Spain was a ‘racist country’, something which has received plenty of reaction. It was not a view that Simeone shared.

“Spain is not a racist country. It is clear that when these situations appear is when you can give them more visibility. We who are exposed to it are seen more, but this is also found on the street. For me it is not a matter of what happens in a stadium, but it is on the street and young people must be taken care of.”

He was also asked about racial abuse that Diego Costa suffered during his time in Spain, but Simeone was reluctant to get off topic.

“I do not justify anything and I will focus on what happened in Valencia. It is much deeper, much bigger, but as it happened with Real Madrid, it is much larger. It happens with the players, coaches, referees, linesmen, you know that.”