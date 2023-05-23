Cristiano Ronaldo desperate to leave Al-Nassr just five months after joining

Cristiano Ronaldo shocked many in December when he decided to continue his career in Saudi Arabia, joining Al-Nassr. The former Real Madrid forward had left Manchester United one month prior, having fallen down the pecking order under Erik Ten Hag.

Ronaldo has been in prolific form since moving to the Middle East. In 17 matches, he has scored 13, while he has boosted the Saudi Pro League’s audience exponentially since he joined.

However, it appears that Ronaldo wants to return to Europe, and MD have reported that he wants to leave Al-Nassr just five months after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Should Ronaldo decide to break his contract, he would owe Al-Nassr significant compensation, as he is said to be earning €200m a season. This could put him off leaving, even despite the wealth that he possesses.

Ronaldo claimed that he rejected several offers from Europe to make the move to Al-Nassr, and these clubs could re-ignite their interest if he becomes available as a free agent over the next few months.