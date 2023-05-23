Carlo Ancelotti – ‘In England, they have resolved this problem, in Spain it’s as if we’re going to war’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has drawn comparisons to English football culture with that in Spain, explaining that the culture of insulting players and staff is what needs changing.

The previous day Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez had condemned the racism suffered by Vinicius, but also opened up a wider debate as to why he and others have to suffer abuse at football stadiums.

Ancelotti also seemed to foment this debate.

“Leaving aside the racism for a moment, which is the most serious thing. Why do we have the habit of insulting in Spain in a normal way? After Valencia they said they were saying stupid not monkey – why? Can one afford to call a footballer stupid? You have to stop and We are tired of being insulted in every game. We are tired, it happens to Xavi, it happens to Vinicius, which is more racism. Behind the benches they also call you ‘son of a b****’, ‘f*****…’. I hope the institutions can be clear and LaLiga and the referees too.”

He was also clear the stronger action needed to be taken. Four people have been arrested in connection with an incident which saw a Vinicius effigy hung from a bridge, while others have seen fines and stadium bans.

“Condemning is not enough, because after, you have to act. We started doing that a long time ago… but action has not yet been taken, and it has to end this problem of racism. Of racism and insults. In England they don’t insult you… and I think that it is because this issue has been resolved a long time ago. They took drastic measures, five years English fans were expelled from Europe. There, there are isolated cases of racism, but they don’t insult you. At English football matches there are no police… and here it looks like you are going to war with a police truck behind you, and one in front. Why? What is it for? In England, fortunately, they have resolved this problem, taking drastic measures.”

Vinicius was clear in the aftermath that he wanted more stringent punishment, including for fans guilty of racism to be named and shamed. Ancelotti was asked if he would back that method too.

“It is one of the measures that can be taken, yes. In Valencia, I think they are going to do it. And if we follow that line, there will be many names and surnames. But it cannot be the only measure, let that be clear.”

“Everyone who loves football is waiting to see what happens. The normal thing is that measures are taken. We are waiting for the RFEF and LaLiga, and the intelligence services to take action.”