Carlo Ancelotti claims Vinicius Junior will not leave Real Madrid due to racist abuse

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has settled fears in the Spanish capital that Vinicius Junior might leave the club due to the racial persecution that he has faced in La Liga this season.

The Brazilian was sent off on Sunday having been racially abused earlier in the game. It was the tenth occasion this season that racial abuse towards Vinicius has been reported to the authorities, with €4k fines and stadium bans being enforced.

However Vinicius came out after the game with a number of statements on the matter and the abuse he is facing, but there was one line that was picked up on, that he will ‘fight racism until the end, even if it is far from here’. It may be that he was referring to the end being far from this point, but some wondered if it might mean far from Madrid.

Speaking on Tuesday lunchtime, Carlo Ancelotti calmed talk of a departure from the club though, when he was asked if Vinicius might leave.

“I think not, because he loves football and he loves Real Madrid. His love for the club is great and he wants to make his career here.”

“He has not lost his enthusiasm, no. We will see the sanction he has and we will evaluate giving him more or less days off. If he loses two games, I’ll give him a week’s holiday, to be ready against Athletic. And if a match falls, no, he will play in Seville.”

Ancelotti also highlighted that as much as it was a terrible incident, there was an opportunity too.

“We are all concerned about what has happened. It seems fair to me that this subject is being talked about so much. It is a great opportunity to improve things. Vinicius is sad and he did not train today because he had a little discomfort in his knee. He is sanctioned for tomorrow… which would open another debate

On Vinicius‘ emotional state in general, Ancelotti conceded that he was understandably down about it.

“Yes, he is very sad. But he knows that he has the support of everyone, not just Madrid. It is unconditional support… even rivals!”