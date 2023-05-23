Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal makes flying start for Spain at U17 Euros

Lamine Yamal is considered by many to be the most talented young player in Barcelona’s academy setup, and at the tender age of 15, he has already made his first team debut for the club.

Yamal has been on good form for Barcelona’s U19 side for much of this season, and he has carried that into his exploits on the international stage.

He is currently on duty with Spain at the U17 European Championship, which is taking place in Hungary. Julen Guerrero’s side have won their first two matches of the competition, against Italy and Slovenia, and Yamal has played a big part in that strong start.

As per Sport, Yamal has accumulated one goal and one assist in Spain’s first two fixtures, but perhaps more impressively, he has registered an utterly outrageous 18 successful dribbles across the two games.

Yamal will hope to carry on his excellent form when Spain play Serbia in their final group stage match on Wednesday (kick-off 5pm CEST). Barcelona will be watching his performances closely, and so far, they will be very impressed with their star youngster.