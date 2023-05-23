Barcelona to wear special kit for double occasion against Real Mallorca on Sunday

Barcelona are set to wear a special kit this Sunday to mark two occasions, as they take to the field at Camp Nou.

As per Sport, Barcelona will be wearing a different strip for the match, and have asked the fans attending the match to do so in either red or blue to mark the occasion.

It will bring to an end 66 years at Camp Nou as it is, after it was inaugurated in 1957. Next season they will play at Montjuic, in the Estadi Lluis Companys, where the 1992 Olympics were held and previously where Espanyol played. Once the Real Mallorca match is finished, renovations on the stadium are set to begin next week, with the Blaugrana hoping to return to Camp Nou in September of 2024, with renovations still ongoing.

Meanwhile it will also be Sergio Busquets‘ final appearance at Camp Nou. The veteran 34-year-old brings to an end a 15-year run at Barcelona, with one final appearance against Celta Vigo coming on the final weekend.

It is set to be a momentous occasion on Sunday, with fans no doubt turning out to say farewell to both stadium and captain. The coming season will undoubtedly be a strange one in unfamiliar surroundings for many Barcelona fans and staff.