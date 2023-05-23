Barcelona suffer second successive defeat as Real Valladolid pick up priceless victory in relegation battle

Real Valladolid have secured a vital three points in their fight to avoid relegation, as they have defeated champions Barcelona 3-1 at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

Xavi Hernandez made several changes to the side that lost to Real Sociedad on Saturday evening, with Pablo Torre, handed a rare start, among those to come into the side, along with the likes of Marcos Alonso and Gavi.

However, it is Real Valladolid that struck first, with Andreas Christensen heading past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen from an outstanding cross from Darwin Machis to give the hosts a dream start.

La Pucela doubled their advantage soon after from the penalty spot. Eric Garcia fouled Gonzalo Plata in the box, and Cyle Larin slotted past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to put the hosts into dreamland.

Plata added La Pucela’s third in the second half, finishing past Inaki Pena, who replaced Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as Barcelona’s goalkeeper at half time.

Robert Lewandowski scored late on to give Barcelona fans something to smile about, notching his 23rd goal of the season in LaLiga, which has surely secured his victory in the race for the Pichichi.

It was a very tough evening for Barcelona, who have now lost back-to-back games after the defeat to Real Sociedad at the weekend. Real Valladolid’s victory has seen them rise to 17th, outside of the relegation zone.

Image via PHOTOGENIC/DIARIO AS