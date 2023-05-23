Barcelona star ruled out for rest of the season as measures taken to avoid further injury setbacks

Barcelona have had troubling injury issues over the last few months, which have had an effect on their performances and results, albeit not a overly detrimental one.

Ousmane Dembele and Pedri have been the worst affected, as they both missed multiple months due to muscle injuries suffered against Girona and Manchester United respectively.

The latter has suffered discomfort in his right thigh over the last week or so, which meant that he missed the defeat to Real Sociedad on Saturday, and he will also be absent from Tuesday’s trip to Real Valladolid.

Sport have now reported that Pedri is not expected to play in Barcelona’s two matches, against Mallorca and Celta Vigo, either as precautions are taken to not make the issue worse. The 20-year-old has been doing specific work to strengthen his thigh, but he will not be risked for the remainder of the season.

With nothing to play for in their final three games, it makes that Barcelona are not prepared to risk Pedri aggravating the issue, especially as they will be keen for him to be a full, uninterrupted pre-season.