Barcelona making advances in pursuit of right-back as Juan Foyth drops down shortlist

Barcelona have gone most of the season without one, but they are making ground in their bid to bring in a right back this summer. According to MD, Villarreal defender Juan Foyth is no longer the priority at Camp Nou, but Joao Cancelo.

The Manchester City defender is on loan at Bayern Munich, and while they have a €70m buy clause in his contract, it looks as if they will either negotiate a lower price or allow him to return. Barcelona will try to bring Cancelo in on loan next season, which would match their limited budget and postpone the issue for at least a season.

Sport have since reported that Barcelona are making progress with the Portuguese right-back. Seemingly Cancelo has accepted that if he is to go to Barcelona this summer, it will be on a much lower salary.

If Foyth has dropped down the priority list, it is almost certainly because a deal does not look viable with Barcelona’s finances currently. Cancelo would be a more attacking right-back than Jules Kounde was this season, but undoubtedly the most talented they have had in nearly a decade. Perhaps it is no coincidence too that this news should leak out on the same day that it was revealed that Jules Kounde would be open to leaving the club for fear of having to play right-back for another season.