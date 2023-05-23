Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo – ‘Xavi Hernandez is the main artifice of this league title’

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo has named Xavi Hernandez as the chief factor behind their league victory. The Catalan coach has taken plenty of criticism of this season, but one of his defensive lynchpins has left no doubt that his presence has been key in their triumph.

“The season is spectacular. I think we’ve had a very good season, especially managing to win very complicated and important matches,” Araujo told Radio Catalunya.

Continuing on, Araujo pointed towards perhaps and underrated aspect of Xavi’s management since arriving at the club.

“Xavi is the main artifice of this title. Many players, myself among them, have grown a lot since Xavi’s arrival. In recent years, Barca had lost its identity and the players had moved away from the model. Xavi has corrected all this and now we are again a recognisable team.”

He also spoke on his battles with Vinicius Junior. Araujo tends to be lined up at right-back these days in El Clasico, in order to combat the Brazilian, something that has had generally positive results.

“I try to ensure things go well for me, but I recognise that there are times when I come out victorious in duels, and on other occasions he wins, because he is the best footballer right now in terms of a one on one.”

Araujo has renewed his contract until 2026, but is waiting for Barcelona to be able to register that new deal. On the whole however, it looks as if he will be a key figure for Barcelona for many years to come, and if Xavi can continue improving him, he will be regarded as one of the finest defenders in the world.