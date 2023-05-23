Atletico Madrid to increase capacity of Civitas Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid are set to increase the capacity of their Civitas Metropolitano stadium in order to meet demand for tickets this summer.

Los Colchoneros only moved into the new Metropolitano six years ago, beginning the 2017-2018 season in their current home. However with attendances high, and a burgeoning demand for season tickets, Diario AS say they will increase the capacity of their stadium.

That will involve adding an extra 1,400 seats on top of the already 68,600 capacity, taking the ground over the 70,000-mark. Los Rojiblancos are projected to hit 137,000 members in the coming days and weeks, making them one of best-supported clubs in Spain. The increased capacity will allow them to offer 60,000 fans season tickets.

Perhaps it is no surprise that this news comes almost immediately after Atletico secured their place in the Champions League for the 11th straight season, guaranteeing their budgets for another year. That consistency has allowed Atleti to step away from other clubs that were of a similar level before Diego Simeone arrived, and create a gap between them and the rest of the league financially and on the pitch.