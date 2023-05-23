Athletic Club extend deal for veteran defender

Athletic Club have announced that veteran right-back Oscar de Marcos will be remaining at the Nuevo San Mames for another season, after extending his deal until 2024.

De Marcos moves into his 15th season with the Los Leones, where he has now racked up a remarkable 496 games for his side. It places him seventh in their all-time appearances list, level with Piru Gainza.

Initially coming through as an attacking midfielder, de Marcos was moved back to right-back by Marcelo Bielsa when he arrived at the club, and has been operating from deeper since.

This season he has made 40 appearances for Athletic, remaining first-choice at the position ahead of Inigo Lekue and Ander Capa under Ernesto Valverde. With no sign of a younger pretender coming through this season, the path is clear for the 34-year-old to hold down the position next season.

🎙️ #DeMarcos2024 "I'm grateful for the Club's patience and discretion throughout the renewal process." "You never know when it's the right moment to retire, but I'm in good shape and performing well."#AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/V6FHZy3P8G — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) May 23, 2023

Valverde has been relying on an ageing squad in Bilbao, with de Marcos, Lekue, Capa, Raul Garcia, Dani Garcia, Yuri Berchiche, Ander Herrera, Mikel Balenziaga, Iker Muniain and Mikel Vesga all 30 or older. El Txingurri will be tasked with managing that transition over the next season or two depending on how things go.