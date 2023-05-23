Arsenal ready to challenge Barcelona for midfield targets

Arsenal are set to battle Barcelona for a string of midfield transfer targets in the coming months.

Mikel Arteta is plotting a squad overhaul at the Emirates Stadium, ahead of the 2023/24 season, as the Gunners have sealed a return to the Champions League.

Despite falling short in their Premier League title challenge, Arteta is still confident of Arsenal being able to bring in the key players he wats, with England international Declan Rice tipped as a primary option.

However, as per reports from the Daily Mail, Arteta is preparing alternative options, due to Rice’s valuation at the London Stadium.

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi is still a long standing target for his Basque compatriot Arteta, despite his importance in San Sebastian, with Barcelona also holding an interest in him.

Wolves’ Ruben Neves is also on Arteta’s radar, following his omission over wanting to play Champions League football in 2023, but Arteta will fight harder with Barcelona for Zubimendi.