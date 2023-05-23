Analysis: Will Al Hilal’s transfer policy help Barcelona in Lionel Messi talks?

Barcelona will continue to push their case to resign Lionel Messi in the coming months.

La Blaurgana are working on a deal to bring their former talisman back to Catalonia in 2023.

Messi appears certain to leave his contract in Paris in the coming with the prospect of a return to Spain, or a move to Saudi Arabia, presenting as his main options.

No firm call will be made until the end of the 2022/23 season but Barcelona are already engaged in talks with Messi’s representatives over a deal.

Barcelona’s ongoing financial issues have delayed talks, with the club unlikely to be able to offer a straightforward two year contract, as part of the negoatiations.

Al Hilal are not burdened by the same issues, and can offer Messi a two year agreement, plus the option for an extra year, with an incredible salary package in the Middle East.

Despite not being able to compete with Al Hilal’s offer, Barcelona remain confident, and their willingness to drag out the process could cause frustration in Riyadh.

Al Hilal are looking to secure a marquee transfer in the coming months, to rival against Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Al Nassr, but their options are not limited to Messi.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard is an option, alongside former Liverpool star Sadio Mane, currently at Bayern Munich.

Both players are looking for a way out of their current clubs, and would represent a huge level of prestige for Al Hilal, if their push to bring in Messi is delayed.

