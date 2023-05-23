Analysis: Why Barcelona should be desperately trying to sign Fabricio Diaz this summer

Barcelona are set to have a vitally important transfer window this summer, as they prepare to add much-needed reinforcements to Xavi Hernandez’s squad, while also making significant sales to improve their financial situation.

Barcelona’s top priority for this summer will be to sign a new defensive midfielder. With Sergio Busquets leaving at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract, it is essential that he is replaced, as there is currently no natural pivot in the first team squad.

Several names have been mentioned. Joshua Kimmich and Martin Zubimendi appear to be Barcelona’s two main targets to replace Busquets, although given the fact that neither Bayern Munich nor Real Sociedad want to sell, it is extremely unlikely that either will join.

Sofyan Amrabat has also been mentioned, and he is more likely to join, although there is no guarantee as Fiorentina turned down an approach from Barcelona during the winter transfer window.

One name has should be a realistic option for Barcelona this summer is Fabricio Diaz, although he is unlikely to be a first-choice option on arrival.

The 20-year-old, who can play all-across the centre of midfield, but primarily plays as part of a double pivot, has been linked with a move to Barcelona over the last few months, having impressed at the U20 Sudamericano earlier this year.

Despite his age, Diaz has plenty of experience in top-flight football. He has played over 100 games for Liverpool Montevideo, who he currently plays for, as he is also currently at the U20 World Cup with Uruguay.

As per MD, Diaz admitted that he would like to join Barcelona, were the opportunity to present itself.

“It would be nice (to join Barcelona), yes. Of course!”

Given that Diaz is a very good young footballer, Barcelona should be looking to sign him up this summer, especially since Liverpool are only looking for €8m (which would also include a 20% sell-on clause).

It will be very difficult for Barcelona to spend money this summer because of their financial difficulties, but €8m is such a small amount in modern-day football, and they should be able to spend that without it having a significant effect on their finances.

Given that it is likely that a short-term option will be signed this summer, as securing the services of someone like Zubimendi will be extremely difficult because of financial reasons, Barcelona should be looking at Diaz to be their long-term option.

He has the capability to play a squad role at the beginning of his prospective Barcelona career, and if given the opportunity, he could make the position his own. At €8m, it should be a no-brainer for Barcelona.

Image via EFE/Carlos Ortega