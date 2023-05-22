Xavi Hernandez admits ‘number one priority’ in transfer market for Barcelona this summer

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has revealed that the club’s number one priority this summer is not in fact at right-back, where many felt they most keenly needed to strengthen. Rather their most pressing need is in midfield according to Xavi.

The title-winning coach was asked as much and made no bones about his answer, referencing the departure of captain Sergio Busquets as the number one factor.

“It’s not the number one priority. Busi is leaving and we need a high-level defensive midfielder. An important, differential footballer is leaving us. And we have to replace him. The more we strengthen ourselves, we’ll be more competitive.”

Busquets is set to bring his 15-year reign at the pivote, and understandably, Xavi is concerned about who might be picking up duties. With Frenkie de Jong confirming what many felt at Barcelona anyway, that he is not the successor to Busquets.

Xavi was also asked what he thought about Robert Fernandez, Real Sociedad’s Sporting Director, criticising him for speaking about Martin Zubimendi. The La Real midfielder has been in fine form this season, and many have highlighted him as a potential successor.

“The Real Sociedad Sporting Director was angry because I talked about Zubimendi, but it is you who ask me about him. I don’t want to destabilise any other teams. Kimmich is spectacular in my opinion, one of the best in his position.”

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has also been the subject of speculation over the past week, with some sources saying he could come cheaper than Zubimendi’s €60m release clause, and others claiming that he is not for sale at any price. In the unlikely event Barcelona were able to bring in either, it would be an impressive effort at replacing Busquets.