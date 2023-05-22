Xavi Hernandez addresses Lionel Messi return to Barcelona

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has spoken on Lionel Messi again, joining President Joan Laporta and Vice-President Rafa Yuste in openly declaring an intention to bring him back to Catalonia.

The Barcelona coach has avoided speaking openly about the possibility of his return, although admitting that he would be happy to have him back. Over the course of recent days, with the title won and the club celebrating, any pretence they are not attempting to work out an offer for Messi has faded. Even Robert Lewandowski revealed he would love to play with him.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s trip to face Real Valladolid on Tuesday night, Xavi told Diario AS essentially that it would come down to the Argentine.

“It’s up in the air. It depends on many things. I can’t say much more. He is a spectacular person and we are going to see if it can happen. It depends on his intentions, on Messi.”

Barcelona are waiting on the approval of a viability plan from La Liga, which would allow them to register their players who have signed new contracts, and then look to press on with signings.

Messi is out of contract this summer, and is thought to be the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia and Inter Miami. MD also say that the decision on his future is in its final phase, although Messi does still have over a month on his deal left.

The Argentine will not earn the money he would elsewhere, but no doubt will be handsomely compensated for his time if he does return to the Blaugrana. Increasingly over recent months a feeling of optimism has set in at Camp Nou.