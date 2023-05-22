(WATCH) Pedri’s dad becomes a Camp Nou star with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen impression

As the dust settled on Barcelona’s La Liga title celebrations an unexpected star emerged at the Camp Nou.

La Blaugrana clinched their first league title since 2019 earlier this month with their 2-1 loss to Real Sociedad serving as a party spoiler on the night.

Barcelona’s wild celebrations were a release from the tension of maintaining their lead at the top of the table as the players were joined by their families after the game.

However, before the Camp Nou floodlights were turned off, Pedri’s family could not resist the chance to show that he is not the only talented footballer in the Gonzalez family.

Pedri’s brother created a social media sensation as he recorded their father, Fernando Gonzalez, making taking his place in between Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s posts.

والد بيدري .. شقيق بيدري IG: شتيغن، لا أعرف ما إذا كنت ستحصل على مكان في الفريق العام المقبل 😂😂♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/74xQGncUjb — FCB World (@forcabarca_ar) May 21, 2023

After impressing with a few saves, Gonzalez Sr gave a quick Ter Stegen’s style fist pump, and jogged off for a well earned break from his new role.