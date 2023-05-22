Vinicius Junior responds to La Liga President on Twitter – ‘You’re just as bad as the racists’

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has responded to La Liga President Javier Tebas on Twitter, after the latter accused the Brazilian of being misinformed. Vinicius pointed out that Tebas criticised his disparaging of the La Liga brand before taking on the racism.

After Vinicius suffered more disgraceful racial abuse at Mestalla on Sunday night, the Brazilian posted a statement Instagram saying that ‘the prize for the racists was his sending off [later in the game]. It’s not football, it is LaLiga’, Vinicius said pointedly, referencing a marketing slogan used by the league.

He would then go on to make a statement on Twitter, saying that Brazil thought of Spain as a country of racists, and that it was something he agreed with, stating that ‘Racism is normal in La Liga.’

Tebas then responded to Vinicius‘ tweet with a video of the Brazilian talking about racism several months previously, claiming Vinicius was pointing the finger at the wrong people.

“Since those who should explain to you what it is LaLiga can and cannot do in cases of racism, we have tried to explain it to you, but you have not shown up for either of the two agreed dates that you requested yourself. Before criticising and insulting LaLiga, it is necessary that you inform yourself properly Vini Jr. Do not let yourself be manipulated and make sure you fully understand each other’s competencies and the work we have been doing together.”

Vinicius replied to Tebas a little over an hour later, saying that Tebas was just as bad as the racists.

“Once again, instead of criticising racists, the president of LaLiga appears on social media to attack me.”

“As much as you talk and pretend not to read, the image of your championship has been hit by this. See the responses to your posts and you will have a surprise…”

“Omitting yourself only makes you equal to racists. I’m not your friend when talking about racism. I want actions and punishments. Hashtags don’t move me.”

This is the most vocal that Vinicius has been on the matter, and by responding to the La Liga President, he has very much put Tebas in the eye of the storm. It incumbent on Tebas to explain why he seemed quicker to criticise the disparaging of the La Liga brand rather than the racism, and then to work out a way of ensuring more action is taken.