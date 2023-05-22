Vinicius Junior responds to journalist question after racial abuse – ‘Are you stupid?’

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has been the centre of attention for much of the season, but on Sunday night, it was for all of the wrong reasons once again.

The Brazilian was subject to racist abuse from fans in Real Madrid’s 1-0 defeat to Valencia, two of which appear to have been identified.

Vinicius was later sent off for lashing out against Hugo Duro, who was holding him by his neck at the time. As he was exiting the pitch, Vinicius, incensed by a feeling of injustice no doubt, left by gesturing with a two in the air, suggesting that Valencia were going to be relegated to Segunda.

'Are you going to say sorry for your gesture to the fans?' 'Are you stupid? Are you stupid?' Vinicius Junior responds to a journalist while signing autographs on his way out of Mestalla. #HalaMadrid #Vinicius #vinijr pic.twitter.com/qDOXXZLV2s — Football España (@footballespana_) May 22, 2023

After the match, as Vinicius was signing autographs, he was asked what was said to him on several occasions by waiting journalists. Vinicius met those questions with silence, but was then asked if he would be apologising for his gesture to the fans as he left the pitch.

‘Are you stupid? You, are you stupid?’, was Vinicius response, before smiling presumably in exasperation.

Given the sensitivity of the issue, Vinicius was likely incredulous that he would be asked to apologise to the crowd for something after having been racially abused by the same crowd. The question was poorly timed at best.