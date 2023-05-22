Valencia punish fan found racially abusing Vinicius Junior during Real Madrid clash

Valencia have identified one person that allegedly racially abused Vinicius Junior on Sunday night, handing out swift punishment.

Los Che released a statement on Monday afternoon confirming that working with local police, they had found one fan that was abusing the Brazilian. Valencia say they condemn the actions, and will ban the fan for life.

Other reports from SER Catalunya, as per MD, say that a second fan has also been identified, but Los Che have not yet provided further information themselves. That fan in question will also be banned for life.

Vinicius was seen during the game pointing into the crowd and identifying fans himself, who according to his actions, appeared to make monkey noises at him. Valencia say they will continuing reviewing evidence in order to get to the bottom of the incidents.

This is of course just the latest episode of gruesome abuse towards Vinicius this season. The Brazilian has been the victim of racial incidents on a minimum of ten occasions, signalling that Spanish football has much work ahead to do prevent racism staining the game.