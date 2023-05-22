Three teams and two players hanging on Ilkay Gundogan decision acting as domino piece

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan might be 32, but he is proving once again that he is still at the top of the game. Helping Manchester City to the Premier League title and crucial in getting them to the Champions League final, it is no surprise that an out of contract Gundogan is in high demand.

He has long-since been rumoured as a target for Barcelona, with the Blaugrana reportedly confident of his signature for the summer. However Pep Guardiola still wants to keep him, and is pushing to do so. Diario AS say that Arsenal are keen on Gundogan too, as they prepare for the loss of Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Equally, Barcelona have also been linked with Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich in recent days. The German midfielder has been profiled as potential Sergio Busquets successor in recent days.

Yet if Barcelona do get their wish, and Gundogan does join the club, then City may look to scupper their plans elsewhere. Seemingly they will look to offer Joao Cancelo, currently on loan to Bayern, in an exchange deal for Kimmich.

Wherever Gundogan does decide to go, it looks as if it will have major consequences in the elite circle of European football this summer. As has been the case for the last two summers, Barcelona will be hoping to play on their history, prestige and lifestyle in the city, rather than outbid their competitors.