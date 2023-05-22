Spanish authorities open investigation into Vinicius Junior racism claims

The case of racist chanting to Real Madrid star Vincius Junior by Valencia fans at the Estadio Mestalla will now be investigated by Spanish authorities.

The 22-year-old was sent off in the dying stages of Los Blancos’ 1-0 La Liga loss at their relegation battling hosts.

However, the red card has faded into insignificance in the last 24 hours due to the ongoing outrage at racist abuse being levelled at the Brazilian international.

Vinicius has launched a passionate criticism of La Liga’s handling of incidents of racism at matches with the situation reaching boiling point in the aftermath.

La Liga are currently carrying out an investigation into the issue, with Vinicius receiving huge support from his current Los Blancos teammates, and a long list of key individuals involved in Spanish football.

As per reports from Marca, the Valencia Prosecutor’s Office will now assess the case, with a view to potentially bringing criminal charges to the individuals accused.