Robert Lewandowski sets goal target at Barcelona for 2023/24

Robert Lewandowski has no plans to slow down at Barcelona next season after a superb first season in Spain.

The veteran Polish international joined La Blaugrana at the start of the 2022/23 season after declaring his intention to leave Bayern Munich.

Despite turning 34 last August, Lewandowski has rolled back the years in Catalonia, with 22 league goals scored as he leads top flight scoring charts.

He is in a strong position to claim the Pichichi Trophy in the final weeks of the campaign, with a five goal lead ahead of 2022 winner Karim Benzema.

Lewandowski’s goals have propelled Barcelona towards a first La Liga title since 2019 and he wants to build on that progress in the months ahead.

“More than 30 goals in my first season? I would have signed for that at the start of the campaign”, as per reports from Marca.

“It was difficult at the start, with the World Cup on the horizon, it wasn’t a normal pre-season. I’m sure I can do better in the second season.”

Lewandowski is up to 32 goals in all competitions, from 44 games played so far, however he will not catch his Bayern tallies, with 40+ scored in the previous seven campaigns.