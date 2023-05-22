Robert Lewandowski drops Barcelona transfer hint on Joshua Kimmich

Robert Lewandowski has indicated he is in favour of former Bayern Munich teammate Joshua Kimmich joining him at Barcelona in 2023.

Lewandowski opted to join La Blaugrana at the start of the 2022/23 season, after declaring his intention to leave Bavaria, and pursue a new challenge away from the Bundesliga.

The 34-year-old has proved his doubters wrong in Catalonia, as despite concerns over his career stage, the Polish international has scored 22 league goals to lead the Pichichi Trophy race.

Kimmich has emerged as a potential option for Barcelona, as Xavi plans for life after Sergio Busquets next season, with the Spanish coach indicating a new midfield pivot is his priority transfer.

Bayern are ready to fight to keep Kimmich at the Allianz Arena in the coming months, but Lewandowski is confident the former RB Leipzig star would be a success in Spain, if he joins.

“What would I say to Kimmich about Barca? That it’s worth coming to here! The atmosphere is very different from Bayern. They’re two great clubs, but the experience and the challenge is different”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Bayern have slipped in their Bundesliga title defence, with the club potentially facing a first season without the trophy since 2013, as Borussia Dortmund have edged to the top of the table.