Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil compares top four La Liga finish to title win

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil has delivered a pragmatic and rousing message to his top four chasing side.

La Real handed Barcelona a first home league defeat of the season last weekend in a major boost to their push for Champions League qualification for 2023/24.

Alguacil’s charges host relegation battling Almeria tomorrow night as they look to close in on their objective.

As it stands, Real Sociedad could still need five points from their remaining three league matches, to hold off fifth place Villarreal, in the run-in.

Alguacil is under no illusion over the size of what is on offer, with the Basque side not finishing inside the top four since 2013, followed by their last Champions League campaign.

“To be in the Champions League is to be the champions of La Liga for us. Because, right now, we cannot compare ourselves with Barca, ​​Real Madrid or Atletico”, as per reports from Marca.

“Being fourth is our maximum and it puts us in the Champions League. We have a five point lead, but our rivals keep pushing, and they will do so until the end of the season.

“We’re going to give everything to achieve something great and historic.”

On the back of their clash with Almeria, La Real face a demanding final two games, up against Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.