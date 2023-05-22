Real Madrid President Florentino Perez meets with Vinicius Junior following racist abuse

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has met with star player Vinicius Junior following the racial abuse he received against Valencia on Sunday night.

Vinicius drew attention to the fact he was being racially abused during the game by pointing at the culprits in the stands. Valencia have since banned one fan identified for life, and will continue with the same punishment should more be identified. However Vinicius has asked for more punishment and action from La Liga President Javier Tebas.

Real Madrid published on Monday afternoon that Perez had met with Vinicius in order to express their full support for him, and make it clear they would use all means necessary to seek justice. The club also announced they have filed a legal complaint about a hate crime against Vinicius earlier on Monday.

This comes just hours after a report from Brazil which suggested that Vinicius’ camp did not feel he was getting the support he deserved from his employer or the league, and had proposed a departure to the Brazilian. Needless to say, this support comes on the tenth occasion than an official complaint has been filed too, which would give credence to that report.